Now more than ever, it’s imperative that we treat ourselves right. With everything going on in the world, why not spoil ourselves? It’s only right. Alté champion BOJ seems to know that better than most and to drive his message home, he’s called on fellow Nigerian Alté star Zamir and Ghanaian charmer Amaarae for his new single “Money & Laughter”.

The track itself, which arrived earlier this morning, is built around a glistening bouncy instrumental from Lagos-based producer Trill Xoe. Using that as the framework, each of the three vocals take turns layering painstakingly delicate vocals that lean into the Afropop-meets-R&B end of the Alté spectrum. Sweet, charming and seductive in equal measure, it’s hard not to feel indulgent listening to this one.

Naturally, only the best was going to do for the visuals and to play up to the theme of opulence, BOJ has called on director Prince Dovlo to cast the trio in soft focus, draped over high-end furniture with expensive artwork on the walls and more cash than most of us will see in a lifetime.

Hit play on the ultra stylish visuals up top and be sure to add “Money & Laughter” to all your playlists.