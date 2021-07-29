The video for Pop Smoke and Dua Lipa’s song “Demeanor” has arrived.

Directed by Nabil, the visual pays homage to classical oil portraits and Renaissance imagery. Pop’s face can be seen immortalized numerous times in one giant artwork, and his ghost is even semi-visible rapping in an ornate chair. Dua laces the song with brilliant vocals and a strong verse.

Lipa teased the release video two days ago, sharing a snippet of its opening scene.

“Demeanor” comes off Pop Smoke’s recent posthumous album Faith. The release came loaded with features from artists like Kanye West, Pusha-T, Rick Ross, Takeoff, Future, Dua Lipa, Kid Cudi, Quavo, Kodak Black, Chris Brown, Swae Lee, and Pharrell. Some criticism toward the album was spurred because songs like “Demeanor” supposedly sound like tracks the label made, not something Pop would have created.

Regardless, Faith debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart, securing Pop another top-charting LP after his first posthumous drop, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon. That record dropped in July 2020 and was welcomed with heavy fanfare.

Watch the new video for Pop Smoke and Dua Lipa’s “Demeanor” up top.