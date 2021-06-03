Polo G is set to drop his highly-anticipated third album next week, and ahead of its release he’s offered fans a peek at the stacked tracklist.

“I usually don’t even tap in for features but this time around I’m like fuck it I went & gat sum hard ass records w/ all my of my personal favorite artist & future hall of famers in my book,” he wrote alongside the tracklist on Instagram. “I’m missin a few but June 11th we gone turn up & take ova fasho. 10 featured songs 10 all me.”

The tracklist reveals that Nicki Minaj, Roddy Ricch, Young Thug, Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, G Herbo, DaBaby, the Kid LAROI, Scorey, and Rod Wave are set to appear on the record. The late Pop Smoke also shows up alongside frequent collaborator Fivio Foreign on “Clueless.”

Hall of Fame is set to be the Chicago rapper’s follow-up to 2020’s The Goat, which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart. So far he’s given fans a preview of the project with “Epidemic,” “GNF (OKOKOK),” “Gang Gang” featuring Lil Wayne, and “Rapstar,” which landed at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 100 chart.

Check out the tracklist above, and look out for the album on June 11.