Polo G keeps winning. In April 2021, the Chicago rapper scored his first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Rapstar.” The achievement followed the success of his sophomore album, The GOAT, which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart.

“I put a No. 1 song down on the list of goals of mine,” he told Complex when “Rapstar” first topped the charts. “I’m big on manifesting everything. I’ve damn near manifested my whole life.”

Born Taurus Tremani Bartlett in January 1999, Polo G took an interest in rapping at an early age. Growing up listening to artists like Gucci Mane, Lil Wayne, and Tupac, Polo G has said that he tried rapping as a hobby at first. But by the time he reached high school, almost everyone noticed he had a real talent.

Today, Polo G is known for his vulnerable and truthful storytelling, which illustrates vivid images of his time growing up in the trenches of Chicago and overcoming obstacles like gang violence and drug addiction. And with time, Polo G is only getting better. Here’s everything you need to know about him right now.