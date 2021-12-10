Pi’erre Bourne and TM88 have pushed hip-hop to new synthy heights over the last few years, and now they’ve delivered the ultimate treat to fans.

On Friday, the duo dropped joint-effort Yo!88, an 11-track project featuring appearances from Wiz Khalifa and Young Nudy. The album doesn’t go beyond those two features, putting all ears on Pi’erre and TM88 after a busy year for the prolific duo. Of course, TM88 secured a chart-topping hit in Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy” back in September, as Bourne dropped his fifth installment of the Life of Pi’erre series back in June.

Along with their new album, the pair has also shared the music video for record stand-out “Pop Out,” which was directed by creative Cam Busby. The video catches Pi’erre and TM88 as they cruise through a purple tinted city in both Queens and Soho.

Last year, Bourne caught up with Complex about his vision—one which he feels often gets copied by different people in the industry.

“I see it, and it’s not just music,” he said. “I see it in music and fashion. I see it in music videos. I see it in every aspect of my life. It’s weird, but I’m used to it. They say it’s a form of flattery, so I just have to take it as that, and be mature about it. But yeah, I see it in everything. At first, it was just the beats. Now it’s songs, beats, melodies, music videos, clothing.”

Check out TM88’s and Pi’erre’s latest effort below.