It’s been a big month for Olivia Rodrigo.

Over the past several days, the 18-year-old singer/actress performed at the 2021 BRIT Awards, released the visual for her “Good 4 U” single, and nabbed a cover story for Billboard magazine. Tonight, Rodrigo continues her strong run with her first-ever appearance on Saturday Night Live.

The California native served as the musical guest for this week’s episode, hosted by Keegan Michael-Key. She kicked things off with a performance of “drivers license,” followed by “Good 4 U”—both of which will land on her fast-approaching debut album Sour.

You can check out Rodrigo’s SNL performances in the videos above and below.

The multi-hyphenate is set to deliver Sour next Friday. She spoke about the 11-track project in her Billboard cover interview, explaining why the album focused so much on heartbreak.

“At first I was like, ‘I don’t want to do this. I don’t want to be pigeonholed,’” she said. “I’m a songwriter who writes from a place of authenticity and truth. And truthfully, love and happiness and everything weren’t feelings that I was feeling at the time. And what’s the point of putting out a record if it isn’t something that you feel is important to say to people?”