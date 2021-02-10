Nicole Young is apparently tired of waiting for answers. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Dr. Dre’s estranged wife is asking the court to question the mogul’s alleged mistresses over money, and wants them to sit for depositions as soon as possible.

Young, who filed for divorce last June, is taking aim at three women who she claims were in intimate relationships with Dre during their 25-year marriage. She says one of these women had purchased a $2 million-plus home—in cash—back in 2019, and wants to know if Dre funded the purchase.

Young also argues that the three alleged mistresses are trying to delay their depositions until the court determines the validity of her and Dre’s prenuptial agreement. The 51-year-old says she wants the women questioned immediately, as their depositions could affect her spousal support and the court’s decision on the prenup. Young initially claimed she and Dre had not signed a prenuptial, but later clarified that her husband had tore it up, rendering it null and void.

The couple’s divorce battle has become increasingly messy over the past year, with allegations of infidelity, abuse, money laundering, and assets fraud.

Dre, who has agreed to pay Young $2 million in temporary spousal support, was hospitalized about a month ago after suffering a brain aneurysm. The 55-year-old was reportedly released in mid-January.