It’s unlikely anyone would have expected a public back-and-forth between Nelly and Ali over St. Lunatics history in the new year, but that’s exactly what the first few days of February have brought us.

Earlier this week, Ali—who had previously criticized Nelly on social media—shared an extended post on Instagram in which he accused the Country Grammar artist of having “hustled” the group on his path to solo 2000s superstardom. This has spurred a debate among longtime fans, as well as a response from Nelly himself.

Hopefully the two are able to set aside their differences soon in favor of the larger St. Lunatics legacy. In the meantime, we’ve broken down what, exactly, has transpired in recent days and detailed where things stand now. Read on for more below.