Rising Atlanta rapper Nechie just recently released his promising new project Shady Baby, and now he's dropped the video for the Gunna-featuring "Stackin It," premiering above.

Taken from Shady Baby, which also boasted collaborations with Yak Gotti and Lil Durk, "Stackin It" shows the chemistry of the two artists. The visual shows the two hanging out surrounded by reminders of their success, including a plaque for Young Thug's So Much Fun, on which Gunna appeared. It's not surprising he and Nechie work so well together, as Gunna served as an executive producer on Shady Baby.

"Working with Gunna as executive producer came natural," Nechie said of the project. "We always support each other’s music...it’s an everyday thing. We grew up together, right across the street from each other and have been making music since we were young. Collaborating for us is just something we have always done. When we play our songs for each other we already know to bring our hardest verse. We really push each other to bring our best."

Watch the "Stackin It" video above and listen to Shady Baby here: