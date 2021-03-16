The Toronto rap trio of Rich Kidd, Adam Bomb, and Tona—better known collectively as Naturally Born Strangers—returned from a long hiatus to drop off two new tracks in the waning hours of 2020. Now, a couple of months later, they’ve now dropped a visual for one of those tracks, entitled “Sriracha.” As Rich Kidd highlighted when the track originally dropped, “Sriracha” is a song that “laments crew love and sticking together through tough situations.”

The clip is directed by visual creator Frocasso, who has worked extensively with the Polaris Music Prize-shortlisted Witch Prophet over many years, including directing the Afrofuturist-inspired short film accompanying her latest project DNA Activation.

For this new NBS clip, Frocasso employs a grimy, low-budget VHS-era feel. Quickfire snapshots and blurred out faces visually convey themes of surveillance around the rhyming trio, giving credence to the hook on the song which boasts, “These streets are hot like Sriracha,” referencing the popular Thai hot sauce. Perhaps accordingly, Naturally Born Strangers spend most of their time in the clip trading their verses on a downtown Toronto rooftop giving us several angles of the CN Tower. The trio does venture to street level giving generous love to Spadina Avenue, and the clip is tastefully ended by a balaclava-clad Rich Kidd spitting the song’s hook accapella as a similarly facially obscured saxophone player unfurls the song’s melodic riff, further whetting appetites for the trio’s forthcoming album Thoughts and Prayers.

Check out the video for “Sriracha” above.