In their new podcast, Nas and Minya “Miss Info” Oh are inviting listeners to join them for a deep-dive on five decades of hip-hop history.

“This is our opportunity to go deep and explore how hip-hop went from the microphones, turntables, and sound systems to big business and a worldwide cultural phenomenon,” Nas, who was recently announced to be teaching class on storytelling for the MasterClass platform, says in the just-released new trailer for Spotify and Mass Appeal’s The Bridge: 50 Years of Hip Hop.

Image via Spotify

The Bridge features candid discussions with an assortment of special guests, including artists and other industry figures who are integral to the half-century-long story. Among those featured on the first batch of Bridge episodes are Ice Cube, Cordae, Mary J. Blige, and Nas’ brother Jungle. Other guests for the inaugural season will be announced shortly.

“There’s nothing more fulfilling and, honestly, more fun than being able to ride shotgun with Nas on this journey,” Miss Info said. “Of course, The Bridge brings our paths full circle as friends and colleagues, but the most special thing about this podcast are the conversations that listeners will get to sit in on. Our guests open up to Nas and I, about the way they approach life, the way they reconcile their pasts, and in many cases, the shared history between Nas and these fellow artists. We’re having a blast and I think it shows.”

The podcast’s first season begins Nov. 16 on Spotify. New episodes will premiere on a weekly basis. The series serves as just one facet of the previously announced #HipHop50 initiative, which is being led by Mass Appeal and includes a partnership with Showtime.