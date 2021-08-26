If you stepped away from the endless scroll infrastructure for even just a few minutes on Wednesday, you were likely confounded when you returned to Instagram and found a seemingly endless swath of “nah he tweakin” utterances.
But how did we get here? Why is “he” tweaking?
In true 2021 fashion, the briefly ubiquitous meme stems from a comment made by numerous people including Lil Nas X, who’s no doubt had one of the more enviably prolific creative outputs this year. In response to a post from @rap on Instagram, X—though seemingly not quite the first to do so—said “nah he tweakin.”
The post in question showed a photo of skating legend Tony Hawk, who was recently announced to be selling boards featuring his own blood.
“Y’all rockin’ with it?” the @rap team asked when sharing the news, prompting a tidal wave of “nah he tweakin.”