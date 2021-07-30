Fayetteville native ​​​​​​and 2021 XXL Freshman Morray has shared his “Trenches” remix, with a new feature from Polo G.

But that’s not all. Morray also dropped of a Justice Silvera-directed video for the new remix, which you can check out above.

The song originally appeared on Morray’s debut project Street Sermons, which arrived back in April and boasted zero features. The project hit No. 41 on the Billboard 200 and got Morray to the top spot on Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart.

“I really want it to show more of my story and for people to get to know me more,” Morray told Complex about Street Sermons. “I want it to be like, ‘I listened to this and I understand why he does this.’ This is supposed to be my reference to who I really am. So if I ever got out of pocket, all my fans can be like, “N**ga, stop playing games. This ain’t you. Be your motherfucking self.’ That’s what that is for me. And I want it to be a stepping stone for everybody that’s been through my journey and are like, ‘Yo, we started with this n**ga in the trenches. We’re street savvy but now we’re here.’ I just want you to understand this is going to be who I am, regardless of the music. I’m giving you my truth, my sounds, my heart, and I’m going to go hard on this shit. For real.

The “Trenches” remix follows Morray’s videos for the project cuts “Nothing Now” and “Mistakes.”

Stream the new version of “Trenches” featuring Polo G below and watch the track’s video up top.