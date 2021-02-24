Mixtape Madness, one of the UK’s leading platforms for rap music, has just dropped the first episode of Beat The Clock—a new series in partnership with adidas Originals where the best producers in UK drill will be challenged to produce a fire beat in just 10 minutes.

The series is hosted by Walkz, the self-proclaimed ‘Drill Simon Cowell’, who will be asking some of the finest producers in the UK to quickly whip up a beat from three samples while the clock is ticking each week.

Beat The Clock provides a fascinating insight into how the best beatsmiths in the business create heat in the studio, with each producer laying out their tracks in real time on-screen while under the time constraints of the challenge.

The first episode sees Walkz joined by “No Diet” producer Ghosty, who adds his ice-cold, spectral-sounding take on one of the three spooky samples to kick off the series with a bang. As expected, Ghosty sets the levels early in the first episode while donning the latest adidas ZX, with UK drill production royalty in the form of Gotcha, Bkay and M1OnTheBeat set to take on the challenge in the coming weeks.

Alongside these household drill names, all aspiring producers are being encouraged to make their own beats and compete using the hashtag #BeatTheClockChallenge on TikTok.

You can download the samples to create your own beat and take on the challenge here, then upload with the hashtag for the chance to be noticed and win a prize each week.

Tune into Episode 1 of ‘Beat The Clock’ above and subscribe to the Mixtape Madness YouTube to make sure you don’t miss each episode, dropping each Sunday. Get a closer look at the latest adidas ZX here.