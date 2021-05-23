Michael Jackson’s family is now alleging that BBC’s Martin Bashir, who is facing a reckoning over his deceptive tactics used to interview Princess Diana, also tricked the pop star into collaborating on his 2003 documentary, Living With Michael Jackson.

The documentary, which followed the pop star’s life at the Neverland Ranch, specifically focused on Michael Jackson’s relationship with young boys and the allegations of sexual abuse that swirled around him. “Why can’t you share your bed?” Jackson said when asked about his relationship with 13-year-old Gavin Arvizo, whose family later pressed charges against the singer for allegedly molesting their son. “Why can’t you share your bed? That’s the most loving thing to do, to share your bed with someone.” The jury would go on to find the pop star not guilty.

As reported by TMZ, Jackson’s nephew and brother are now claiming that Jackson was swindled into conducting the now infamous interview. They accused Bashir of implementing “unethical journalism,” and said the footage had been “manipulated.” Jackson’s nephew Taj went so far as to blame Bashir for Michael’s death. He said Bashir’s trickery was one of the main reasons why “my uncle Michael is not here today.” He added that “the 2005 trial broke him. Shame on those who provided cover for Bashir. Shame on those who rewarded him. My family deserves an investigation & apology too.”

Bashir left the BBC earlier this month citing health reasons and has since denied that his controversial Princess Diana interview harmed the princess in any way.