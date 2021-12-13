There’s nothing hotter than being a hero.

Megan Thee Stallion was honored by Houston Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee with the 18th congressional district of Texas hero award, just a day after walking the stage and earning her Bachelor of Science from Texas Southern University on Saturday, per ABC 13.

During a Sunday ceremony, Lee shared that the award is rarely presented, and only to those who “exhibit humanity” and have “helped without asking.” Dr. Lesia L. Crumpton-Young, TSU president, also saluted Meg during the ceremony and called her an “outstanding graduate.”

“This award has not been given out often, or to many,” Lee said. “That is why it remains a special part in our congressional district. The district has almost 1 million people. When this award is given, it has that special promise and special history.”

When Meg—who just recently made a six-figure donation to Houston Random Acts of Kindness alongside Popeyes—got up to receive her award on a podium, she shared that she feels it’s her “responsibility to take care of the city that took care of me,” and honored her late grandmother, who she said always taught her to be kind and giving and encouraged her to get her degree, along with her mom.

Well, giving is clearly in her blood, as Meg also made a hefty donation, and encouraged others to do the same, after Winter Storm Uri hit the city earlier this year.

“I’ve only been raised by very giving women, so I definitely want to dedicate this award to her, too, because she taught me how to be the woman that I am today,” Megan said.

She continued, sharing that “helping others has always been in my heart” and that in her early days, she dreamed of putting on for her city and having an important voice within the music industry.

“I do appreciate the recognition and the accolades, but I definitely take much greater pride in knowing that I used my voice and resources to put smiles on people’s faces and make a meaningful difference in Houston,” she added.

Check out Megan’s moment up top.