Meek Mill and Travis Scott are alleged to have gotten into a heated argument during a Fourth of July get-together in the Hamptons.

According to a sources-citing report from Page Six, Meek and La Flame got into a “loud verbal argument” at Philadelphia 76ers partner Michael Rubin’s party, which was also attended by Jay-Z and a number of other artists.

Photography by Shareif Ziyadat

The alleged argument is claimed to have occurred around 1:30 a.m. and was brought to a close when Meek and Travis were “led away from each other.” While Wednesday’s report further claimed that footage of the alleged argument exists, any such footage had not been made public at the time of this writing. The cause of the alleged argument, meanwhile, remains unknown.