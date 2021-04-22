Meek Mill continues to share the fruits of his success.

Earlier this week, the 33-year-old rapper hit up Instagram to announce he had purchased a new home for his paternal grandmother. Meek posted a photo that gave fans a little glimpse into the residence, located in his hometown of Philadelphia: “Loyalty is not just a word,” he captioned the picture of him and his grandma sitting in a bedroom. “Kick ya feet up Grandmom 💎 My dads mom #newcrib I’m Prada myself! Ya definition of real not the same as mines I get it!”

On Wednesday, the Dream Chasers boss shared a video in which he presented the home to his grandma. The footage also served as a virtual home tour that showed off the furniture, high-end details, and amenities.

“I appreciate you, grandma,” Meek said.

“And I appreciate you for looking out for your grandmother,” she replied.

In 2018, Meek issued a stern warning to the individual who vandalized his grandmother’s home in South Philly. The rapper claimed surveillance footage showed a white man spray-painting “ACORN”—a term reportedly associated with neo-Nazis—on one of the home’s exterior walls.

“The crazy part is this was a all black neighborhood 20 years ago,” Meek tweeted about the incident. “It was gentrified and now this! Just don’t let us catch you coward!”