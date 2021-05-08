Mariah Carey has suggested she’s not on board with rising Baltimore rapper YTK’s song “Let It Off,” which samples her 2005 track “Shake It Off.”

YTK’s “Let It Off” received a video to accompany the song on Friday (May 7), and it quickly made the rounds on Twitter just as the weekend began. Twitter user @rnbtommy, an A&R consultant and founder of RnB Radar, shared a clip of the video with the comment, “Mariah Carey has 24 hours to respond.” Since it was shared on Friday, it has already been viewed over 1.4 million times, with at least 72k likes on the original tweet.

The momentum was enough that Mariah Carey herself even noticed, offering a reply of sorts on Twitter.

“How about y’all have 24 hours to respond to my lawyer,” she wrote, alongside a gif of herself with the caption, “GTFO.”

Now, it’s not clear if she’s actually taking legal action, or if she’s simply sharing a playful response to the original tweet. For what it’s worth, the A&R consultant who shared the tweet Mariah Carey replied to has stressed that she was joking. “Please stop saying rude shit to her,” he said. “She told that same joke to Questlove hours before she responded to the tweet and put us in contact with the people who can help us clear it!”

After seeing Carey’s response, YTK suggested he’s not sweating the situation. “The queen of r&b is in my mentions,” he wrote. “It has not been 24hrs… lord.”

Watch the video for “Let It Off” below.