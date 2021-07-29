How do two friends and rap titans go from co-hosts of The Lupe and Royce Show to trading disses? In the case of Royce Da 5’9” and Lupe Fiasco, you can blame Instagram Live, outside forces egging on the banter, and “healthy competition” that quickly became so toxic that the two were soon rapping about shooting sons and saying things like, “I wish they would’ve left Biz here, and fuckin’ took you.”

Here’s the breakdown of the circumstances leading up to Royce and Lupe’s disses toward each other, from the trolling-filled debates about who is the better rapper, to the moment someone was called the B-word, to their reflections on the perceived disrespect of the others’ disses.