Latest Stories
What The Hell Just Happened In Music This Week?
Kim and Kanye finally got married, Charles Hamilton resurfaced, Lil Wayne called out Justin Bieber's manager, and more.
The 25 Best Hip-Hop Instagram Pictures Of The Week
Check out these dope pics from Puff Daddy, Cassie, SZA, and more.
What The Hell Just Happened In Music This Week?
Nicki Minaj dropped "Pills N Potions," Budweiser announced the lineups for this year's Made in America festivals, and Ciara and Future welcomed a new baby.
The 25 Best Hip-Hop Instagram Pictures Of The Week
Check out these dope photos of Young Thug, Rick Ross, Action Bronson, and more.
What The Hell Just Happened In Music This Week?
The Knowles/Carter family elevator ride, Cam'Ron and A-Trak's new track "Dipsh*t," Lil Wayne's comeback, and more.
The 25 Best Hip-Hop Instagram Pictures Of The Week
Check out these dope pics from French Montana, T.I., Meek Mill, Tyga, and more.
What The Hell Just Happened In Music This Week?
Lil Durk, Tyga, Game, and G Count released a few diss tracks, Ma$e dropped a comeback single, and Rihanna's no longer signed to Def Jam.
The 25 Best Hip-Hop Instagram Pictures Of The Week
Check out these dope pics of Jay Z, Kanye West, Questlove, Raekwon, and more.
Watch Hoodie Allen's Video For "Show Me What You're Made Of"
If you liked "Happy Gilmore" you'll like Hoodie Allen's new music video.
Premiere: Listen to Pyramid Vritra's "Bonus"
The first of many tracks recorded and completed in post-Indra sessions that he plans to drop.
What The Hell Just Happened In Music This Week?
Young Thug and Metro Boomin dropped the video for "BLanguage," Weezy Season is here and Dame Dash dropped new music along with a new rant.
The 25 Best Hip-Hop Instagram Pictures Of The Week
Check out these dope pictures of Jhené Aiko, Vic Mensa, Puff Daddy, and more.
What The Hell Just Happened In Music This Week?
BOOTS premiered new music, President Obama wrote a letter to Frankie Knuckles' family, and Nicki Minaj makes it clear she's sticking to rap.
The 25 Best Hip-Hop Instagram Pictures Of The Week
Nas linked up with Jay Z and Ms. Lauryn Hill at Coachella, Big Sean stopped by The White House, and Pusha T sat down with Larry King.
What The Hell Just Happened In Music This Week?
Wu-Tang Clan had a horrible week, Nas' "Illmatic" turned 20, and there might be a Mr. & Mrs. Carter Tour in the works.
The 25 Best Hip-Hop Instagram Pictures Of The Week
Outkast, Future, Beyoncé and Jay Z hit up Coachella, Drake makes a fan's dreams come true, and Dr. Dre and Q-Tip link up in the studio.
What The Hell Just Happened In Music This Week?
Big Sean ends his engagement, SZA's new album drops, Justin Bieber has a new Bugatti, and more.
The 25 Best Hip-Hop Instagram Pictures Of The Week
Check out these dope pictures of Diddy, Jhené Aiko, French Montana and more.