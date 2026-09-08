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ElvaAguilar

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Joined July 2014 | 101 posts
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Latest Stories

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What The Hell Just Happened In Music This Week?

Kim and Kanye finally got married, Charles Hamilton resurfaced, Lil Wayne called out Justin Bieber's manager, and more.

ElvaAguilar4492 days ago
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The 25 Best Hip-Hop Instagram Pictures Of The Week

Check out these dope pics from Puff Daddy, Cassie, SZA, and more.

ElvaAguilar4492 days ago
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What The Hell Just Happened In Music This Week?

Nicki Minaj dropped "Pills N Potions," Budweiser announced the lineups for this year's Made in America festivals, and Ciara and Future welcomed a new baby.

ElvaAguilar4499 days ago
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The 25 Best Hip-Hop Instagram Pictures Of The Week

Check out these dope photos of Young Thug, Rick Ross, Action Bronson, and more.

ElvaAguilar4499 days ago
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What The Hell Just Happened In Music This Week?

The Knowles/Carter family elevator ride, Cam'Ron and A-Trak's new track "Dipsh*t," Lil Wayne's comeback, and more.

ElvaAguilar4506 days ago
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The 25 Best Hip-Hop Instagram Pictures Of The Week

Check out these dope pics from French Montana, T.I., Meek Mill, Tyga, and more.

ElvaAguilar4506 days ago
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What The Hell Just Happened In Music This Week?

Lil Durk, Tyga, Game, and G Count released a few diss tracks, Ma$e dropped a comeback single, and Rihanna's no longer signed to Def Jam.

ElvaAguilar4513 days ago
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The 25 Best Hip-Hop Instagram Pictures Of The Week

Check out these dope pics of Jay Z, Kanye West, Questlove, Raekwon, and more.

ElvaAguilar4513 days ago
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Watch Hoodie Allen's Video For "Show Me What You're Made Of"

If you liked "Happy Gilmore" you'll like Hoodie Allen's new music video.

ElvaAguilar4516 days ago

Premiere: Listen to Pyramid Vritra's "Bonus"

The first of many tracks recorded and completed in post-Indra sessions that he plans to drop.

ElvaAguilar4516 days ago
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What The Hell Just Happened In Music This Week?

Young Thug and Metro Boomin dropped the video for "BLanguage," Weezy Season is here and Dame Dash dropped new music along with a new rant.

ElvaAguilar4520 days ago
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The 25 Best Hip-Hop Instagram Pictures Of The Week

Check out these dope pictures of Jhené Aiko, Vic Mensa, Puff Daddy, and more.

ElvaAguilar4520 days ago
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What The Hell Just Happened In Music This Week?

BOOTS premiered new music, President Obama wrote a letter to Frankie Knuckles' family, and Nicki Minaj makes it clear she's sticking to rap.

ElvaAguilar4526 days ago
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The 25 Best Hip-Hop Instagram Pictures Of The Week

Nas linked up with Jay Z and Ms. Lauryn Hill at Coachella, Big Sean stopped by The White House, and Pusha T sat down with Larry King.

ElvaAguilar4527 days ago
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What The Hell Just Happened In Music This Week?

Wu-Tang Clan had a horrible week, Nas' "Illmatic" turned 20, and there might be a Mr. & Mrs. Carter Tour in the works.

ElvaAguilar4533 days ago
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The 25 Best Hip-Hop Instagram Pictures Of The Week

Outkast, Future, Beyoncé and Jay Z hit up Coachella, Drake makes a fan's dreams come true, and Dr. Dre and Q-Tip link up in the studio.

ElvaAguilar4534 days ago

What The Hell Just Happened In Music This Week?

Big Sean ends his engagement, SZA's new album drops, Justin Bieber has a new Bugatti, and more.

ElvaAguilar4540 days ago
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The 25 Best Hip-Hop Instagram Pictures Of The Week

Check out these dope pictures of Diddy, Jhené Aiko, French Montana and more.

ElvaAguilar4541 days ago

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