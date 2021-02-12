After dropping his State of Emergency project last year, New York rapper Lil Tjay is kicking off his 2021 run with “Calling My Phone” featuring 6lack.

The introspective song sees the rapper reflect on a relationship coming to an end over a slowed piano sample and moody bass, settling perfectly in that particular tone that Atlanta crooner 6lack thrives in. Accompanied by that pitched-up vocal sample on the chorus, the two paint a melancholy story that’s complemented by the slick Cam Busby-directed video. It’s easy to see why Tjay’s fans were so excited by “Calling My Phone” when he initially teased it.

Tjay has yet to reveal if “Calling My Phone” is taken from a future project, but it’s safe to assume this won’t be the last we’ll hear from him in 2021. With a platinum-certified album already under his belt, Lil Tjay has been quickly building a dedicated fanbase. Despite all the success he experienced in 2020, the 19-year-old rapper was arrested at the end of the year for criminal possession of a weapon, marijuana possession, and grand larceny.

Watch the “Calling My Phone” video above or stream the song via Spotify below.