Lil Nas X is taking his talents to Taco Bell.

The fast food chain announced the new partnership in a press release on Monday, appointing the 22-year-old artist as the brand’s first “Chief Impact Officer.”

The honorary role will allow Nas X to collaborate on some exclusive experiences, marketing, and menu innovations around the release of his forthcoming album Montero. You can expect to see him in advertising for the brand’s new breakfast menu, which will return to 90 percent of Taco Bell locations by mid-September. As part of the collaboration, X will also support the Taco Bell Foundation’s mission in helping announce awards to recipients of the Live Más scholarship program.