Lil Durk is calling out cops for hiding on social media.

The Chicago rapper took to Twitter on Wednesday to shed light on cops who use fake social media accounts to incriminate people. “Police be on these fake accounts then boooooom you locked up,” he wrote.

It’s unclear what prompted the tweet, though it’s been well-documented that Durkio has had some trouble with the law over the course of his career.

Despite his past legal woes, Lil Durk has been on a hot streak since the top of the year.

Released in January, the deluxe edition of his sixth studio album, The Voice, outperformed the original version’s debut week, debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart with 86,000 equivalent album units. A worthy successor to last December’s The Voice, the deluxe delivered an additional 12 tracks with new contributions from Lil Baby, Pooh Shiesty, and Sydny August.

Durkio followed up The Voice with the June release of The Voice of the Heroes, his collaborative project with Lil Baby. He’s also continued his momentum by delivering scene-stealing guest verses alongside Lil Baby (DJ Khaled’s “Every Chance I Get”), The Kid Laroi (“Don’t Leave Me,”), Rod Wave (“Already Won,”), Moneybagg Yo and Polo G (“Free Promo”), Megan Thee Stallion (“Movie”), Tee Grizzley (“White Lows Off Designer”), and Icewear Vezzo (“Up the Sco”).