Kris Wu, who has become one of the biggest stars in China, is facing allegations of sexual abuse from at least eight women.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the first to come forward was 19-year-old Du Meizhu, who says the 30-year-old rapper and actor coerced her into having sex with him in when she was 17 by promising to help her gain opportunities in the entertainment industry. She says they had sex after he got her drunk and she blacked out. China, which is where the incident is alleged to have taken place, has an age of consent of 14. Meizhu revealed to the Chinese website NetEase that she knows at least eight other victims, two of which are minors.

Wu has since shut down her allegations and has plans to file a defamation suit. But that didn’t stop him from being dropped by nearly all of the Chinese brands that endorse him. He also worked with a number of international brands, like Louis Vuitton, Bulgari, Porsche, Lancôme, L’Oréal, and more, many of which have distanced themselves from the rapper, who THR describes as one of China’s biggest stars.

Reports also emerged that in an attempt to silence Meizhu, Wu tried to pay her off with over $77,000. However, she said she wanted to be “the last victim” and has decided to repay the money and take the matter to court.

On Monday, Wu issued his first response to the accusations, writing on Weibo, “I didn’t respond earlier because I didn’t want to interfere with judicial proceedings… but I cannot bear it anymore.” He explained that he and Meizhu met at a friend’s but he denied her allegations. “If I’ve done any of the things [she claims], I will take myself to jail,” he added.

Wu has appeared in multiple films including xXx: Return of Xander Cage, and Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, which starred Rihanna.