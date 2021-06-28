After teasing the song in the BBC Three doc We Are England, South London rap duo Krept & Konan have finally dropped the track and visuals for “Olé (We Are England’ 21)”. Featuring East London’s Morrisson, Birmingham’s M1llionz and newcomer S1lva from Oxford, the five artists unite for this watershed moment for both UK rap and football.

Each displaying a bag of personality and wit, demonstrating their talents with double entendres throughout, as the track has the weighty task of being the anthem for millions of football fans, it was only right Krept & Konan teamed up with UK producer Show N Prove for a bouncy, 808s-heavy beat that screams summer motives.