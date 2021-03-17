Recently Kirk Franklin apologized after audio of an argument he had with his son Kerrion surfaced online, and now he’s opened up about their “toxic” relationship.

In his first interview since the audio was shared, and Kerrion’s accusations Kirk engaged in physical abuse, the Grammy award-winning gospel singer said that despite their issues he still loves his son. “I know the truth and he knows the truth and I love him,” he said in a preview of a new episode of Tamron Hall, shared by USA Today. “I am confident there hasn't been any physical abuse."

Admitting that their relationship has been far from easy, he explained that they’ve been going to family therapy sessions “to know what the deeper issue is, we are just trying to help.” He continued, “I respect Kerrion. I'm not Kerrion’s equal though. I'm his dad … I can’t hear you when you are extremely aggressive when we’re communicating.” He additionally explained that he has tried “very privately to keep all of the areas that we’ve been working with him in counselling as a private matter.”

Kerrion is 32-years-old, and Kirk says they’ve been having “challenges” with him “for years.” “Again, as he’s gotten older, his disrespect has become more aggressive,” he explained. "I’m a father, and I’m a father that has a son, and I have a history, I have a history of a toxic, challenging, turbulent relationship with a grown man now that I’m still trying to fight for. And in that fight it can become so difficult that my humanity, unfortunately that day, won. And I’m going to keep trying, while still continuing to admit that I am an imperfect man fighting to serve a perfect God."

In the video that surfaced online, Franklin can be heard telling his son he would “put my foot in your ass,” and that he would “break his neck” if he ever disrespected him. Franklin has said that Kerrion has lied when it comes to the abuse claims, which prompted him to threaten to “release more tape.”