After Kirk Franklin apologized on Twitter this weekend for a heated phone call he had with his son Kerrion, his son is now accusing him of physical abuse.

In a Monday Instagram post, Kerrion responded to Rickey Smiley, who commented on the phone call on-air. Kirk’s son said he was ready to “dive deeper” into the audio he initially posted this weekend, alleging that counseling between the pair stopped because Kirk “caused battery” and Kerrion pressed charges.

“Threatening to beat my ass in front of TMZ too? Call me a liar again and I’ll release more tape,” Kerrion said. “I’m giving you a chance to leave me alone. I said I was done, and here yaw come. Everyone except my family. Now I face the world. I am bringing awareness to #ParentalAbuse, this was never about canceling My dad, this was never to sabotage his entire career. This was a call to treat me better.”

The choir director has yet to respond to his son’s most recent allegations.

On Saturday night, Kirk took to Twitter to address the first post from his son, where Kirk could be heard saying he would “put my foot in [Kerrion’s] ass,” and that he would “break his neck” if he ever disrespected him.

“Many of you know I have an older son named Kerrion Franklin,” Kirk said on Saturday, before the recent allegations. “In May, he’ll be 33. For many years, we’ve had a toxic relationship with him as a family. We tried for many years through counseling, through therapy, to try and rectify this private family matter.”

He added that he felt “disrespected” by the conversation and lost his temper.

“I said words that were not appropriate and I am sincerely sorry to all of you,” Kirk said. “I sincerely apologize.”