There are millions of different jobs in the world that fit people’s different expertise, and if you’re highly skilled at rolling blunts, Kid Cudi might have the job for you.

Cudi took to social media to send out a search for a “professional blunt roller,” in LA over the weekend. “I need a professional blunt roller in LA,” he tweeted. “Hit @Shift_leader06 w resume. Serious inquires only!!”

It’s recently been revealed how well some rapper’s assistants get paid. Quavo said that he pays his assistant $5,000 a day, and other artists have even let it be known that they have professional blunt rollers on staff as well .