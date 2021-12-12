The expectedly stacked 2021 edition of Rolling Loud California kicked off on Friday, complete with a headlining set from Kid Cudi that featured a glimpse at what fans can expect from the Don’t Look Up cast member in the year ahead.

During his set, Cudi gave several Man on the Moon III: The Chosen tracks their live debut, as well as previewed new music. Addressing his long-teased Entergalactic project, the Mad Solar co-founder told the Rolling Loud crowd that he has some “tasty surprises” on the way. He also mentioned dropping “another album” before Entergalactic, which is currently expected to arrive next summer.

“I’m teasing all this stuff because, as you know, I have Entergalactic coming in the summer,” Cudi said. “But I wanna drop another album before that. And I got some tasty surprises and I really am excited about all this new shit, this new music to give to you guys. So that’s why I’m teasing this shit now, because it’s coming out soon. So tonight, record this shit.”

Later, via Twitter, Cudi confirmed he’ll drop two albums in 2022. He also addressed a fan’s question about the lack of a livestream link for his Rolling Loud set, paid tribute to the late fashion icon and all-around artistic force Virgil Abloh (whose legacy was also celebrated during the show), and more.

Whichever project arrives next will mark Cudi’s 10th studio album and follows last December’s release of the franchise-expanding Man on the Moon III, which saw the A Man Named Scott subject continuing a story that first kicked off more than a decade earlier with the game-changing debut The End of Day. Earlier this month, the album was certified gold by the RIAA, a feat Cudi attributed to fans. “I LOVE EACH AND EVERY ONE OF YOU!!!” he tweeted at the time.

Most recently, Cudi joined his Don’t Look Up co-star Ariana Grande (alongside composer and pianist Nicholas Britell) for the aptly titled “Just Look Up.” Revisit the collab’s official performance video below.

Don’t Look Up hits Netflix on Dec. 24 and stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence as a pair of concerned scientists whose efforts at informing humankind of its imminent destruction don’t exactly go as planned.