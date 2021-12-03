Khalid has shared his first new project in over two years.

On Friday, the Grammy-nominated singer dropped his new tape Scenic Drive, showing off his versatility by just how well he meshes with his supporting cast on the nine-track project. The effort serves as a driving soundtrack of sorts, with a melodic intro from Alicia Keys and assistance throughout from Ari Lennox, 6lack, Lucky Daye, J.I.D, Smino, Majid Jordan, Kiana Ledé, and QUIN.

To Khalid, though, the project isn’t just a compilation of link-ups alongside his favorite artists; it’s a testament to his own artistic maturity.

“After a break from making music — I’m excited to return joined by other artists that I respect and love,” Khalid said in a press release. “I am a really big believer in collaboration and Scenic Drive to me represents me moving into a more mature direction with my sound. I’ve been holding onto this for the past few months and can’t wait until it’s yours. And after this… then comes the album. Enjoy this with your friends and loved ones. This tape is yours.”

Khalid dropped the effort’s first single, “Present,” back in October when he announced the project. Before that, the singer promised he’d eventually share his third studio album Everything Is Changing, which seemingly took a backseat to the tape for now. Stream Khalid’s latest project below.