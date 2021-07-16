Brockhampton dropped their Roadrunner album back in April, and now the outfit’s frontman Kevin Abstract is back with new solo material.

“Slugger” is the rapper’s first new solo material since 2019’s Arizona Baby, and it sees him once again adopting a fresh aesthetic. With a distinctively west-coast swagger, the song features appearances from SNOT and previous tourmate Slowthai. Romil, Al Hug, and Kevin Abstract produced “Slugger,” which is also accompanied by a new video, although the featured artists don’t make an appearance on that version of the track.

To coincide with the release of “Slugger,” Kevin Abstract has unveiled the debut collection from Video Store Apparel, the clothing side of his and Romil’s label, Video Store. The WARHEAD collection comes with a Spring/Summer feel, and includes both men and women’s pieces. A look book, shot by Kevin himself, is available to view here .

It’s been a big week for Kevin Abstract, who just got his first solo gold certification for Arizona Baby highlight “Peach.”

Watch the video for “Slugger” above and check out the Video Store merch drop here.