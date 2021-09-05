After Drake and Kanye West both dropped off their long-awaited albums, fans are anxiously awaiting for Kendrick Lamar to do the same.

But after a new sighting, it appears that moment may arrive sooner than we think.

The TDE rapper has apparently registered some new songs with ASCAP. The song titles include: “Before The Hangman’s Noose,” “Comfortable,” “Director,” “Fighter Thief In The Night,” “Fade To Black,” “Erika Kane,” “End Of The Line,” “Of Paupers And Poets,” “Believe,” “Driving Down The Darkness,” “End Of The Line,” and “Fell For You.” The tracks were published via Hard Working Black Folks Inc.

In his most recent appearance, K-Dot appeared on Baby Keem’s song “Family Ties,” his first new feature in a while. The track arrived days after Kendrick announced that the next album would be his last via a written statement he made on the website oklama.com.

“As I produce my final TDE album, I feel joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years,” Kendrick wrote. “The Struggles. The Success. And most importantly, the Brotherhood. May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators. As I continue to pursue my life’s calling.”

“There’s beauty in completion. And always faith in the unknown. Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts. I’ve prayed for you all. See you soon enough,” he wrote, closing the note and signing off as “oklama.”

While everyone is looking forward to Kendrick’s next album, its status as the final project under the TDE umbrella will surely be bittersweet.