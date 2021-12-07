Kanye West and Drake are preparing to share the same stage for the first time since squashing their longstanding beef at the Free Larry Hoover benefit concert in Los Angeles this Thursday, Dec. 9, and if you weren’t able to make it to the show in person, it has just been revealed that it will also be airing in select theaters and iMAX.

As spotted by West Sub Ever on Twitter, it looks like tickets have just been loaded up to watch the Free Larry Hoover benefit concert in iMAX theaters. There is still no word on whether it will be streamed on Apple Music yet.

Another interesting finding is that the runtime for the show listed in the theater viewing is 2 to 3 hours, which suggests that it might be longer than many expected.

Aerial shots of the LA Coliseum, where the show will be taking place, also reveal a huge circular mound being built in the middle of the arena.

While it’s still unclear what the set design might be for the show, considering Kanye rebuilt his family home in the center of Chicago’s Soldier Field for his third Donda listening event, there’s no telling what the artist might have in store for this heavily anticipated show.