Kandi Burruss, a well-known member of the ’90s R&B girl group Xscape, recently sat down with Glamour to share some unknown facts about five songs that she wrote over the course of her career.

While discussing Destiny’s Child’s 1999 hit single, “Bills, Bills, Bills,” co-written by Burruss and producer Kevin She’kspere Briggs, alongside the group’s members, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared her real-life experience that was behind the song.

“I use a lot of my past relationships as inspiration. The relationship I had been in prior to [writing the song], I took inspiration from it…though I didn’t tell them that. Now, this is the really funny part: One of the girls that was in the group was dating my ex at the time. So I didn’t tell them that some of the lyrics in there were inspired by him,” Burruss revealed.

“The part that was a clear inspiration—using my phone and pretending like he didn’t use it, driving my car and not putting any gas in it—that was real stuff that had happened to me! But I won’t tell you who from the group was dating my ex,” she added.

The lead single on Destiny’s Child’s second studio album, The Writing’s on the Wall, “Bills, Bills, Bills” became the group’s first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, earning the R&B trio two Grammy nominations: Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group With Vocals.