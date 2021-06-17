Rising rapper Kali has a certified viral hit on her hands with “Do A Bitch,” which is taking off on TikTok, and now she’s dropped a sleek new video for the song.

Taken from her This Why They Mad Now mixtape, “Do A Bitch” has soundtracked over 350K videos on TikTok alone. With the arrival of the second video for the track—the first arrived in January earlier this year—that number is sure to continue to rise. The new, hazy but colorful music video comes not long after Rico Nasty, Enchanting, and Saucy Santana hopped on the track to give their own take on the viral hit.

Despite the success of the track, Kali revealed to Complex that she originally had to be convinced to drop it by her best friend. “Initially, I was hesitant about releasing the song but my best friend Nanni, convinced me to drop it and it immediately took off,” she explained. “One of my TikTok videos turned into a viral pretty bitch challenge and the rest is history. With the songs success, it was only right to satisfy the fans with a better produced visual.”



Watch the video for “Do A Bitch” above.