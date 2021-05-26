Juvenile’s Vlad TV interview went left when unresolved tension between himself and Young Buck was rekindled.

This week, a leaked clip from Juvie’s interview with DJ Vlad hit the internet. In the clip, Vlad asks Juvie about Young Buck, which triggered a barrage of insults from Juive aimed at Buck.

“Buck is a bitch,” Juvie said. “I hate Young Buck fam. Buck is a bitch ass n*gga and we not going to talk about Buck at all, period.”

As Juvie's temper flares, a man off-camera tells Vlad that he’s not asking the right questions to Juvie and that the interview would be ending soon. Juvie then made it clear that he doesn’t care if the video or his comments are publicized.

“Do me a favor just ask me about me,” Juvie continued. “Don’t throw names out there like that. I hate Buck. It was your interview he done that really made me trigger back to like fuck him. Fuck him for real, fam. … I don’t care what he put out. I don’t care about Buck, fuck Buck. I mean what I’m saying.”

Prior to signing with G-Unit, Buck was affiliated with Cash Money Records. During Buck’s interview with Vlad, he spoke about his time with Cash Money. He then described being with Juvie post-Cash Money as one of the rapper’s artists. Juvie was reportedly supposed to sign a deal with Death Row Records, but Buck claims the deal fell through and Juvie left him stranded in Los Angeles.

“I got accustomed to this routine of waking up, going down to Juvenile’s room, waiting on [Suge Knight] to pull up, we going to the studio,” Buck said. “Well, I woke up one morning, went down to Juvenile’s room and he wasn’t there. … We was kinda like stuck. Juvie was the anchor to the ship.”

It’s unclear how the leaked clip saw the light of day, but Royce da 5’9” let it be known that Vlad is the common denominator between Buck’s story and Juvie’s tirade.

“How he’s choosing to handle Buck is his choice but I’d be remiss not to point out that we get so triggered by each other and we are so quick to cut each other off, we forgetting that there’s a common denominator here,” Royce wrote. “Eliminate Vlad because his platform is a direct threat to our strength .. We don’t need him…”