A little over 20 years after he announced Cash Money Records was “taking over for the ’99 and the 2000s,” Juvenile has received the key to his hometown of New Orleans.

On Tuesday, Mayor LaToya Cantrell invited Juvenile to City Hall to present him with a ceremonial plaque that honors the 46-year-old rapper as a “Son of the City of New Orleans.”

“In recognition of his contributions to the music industry and being known as one of the pioneers of hip-hop music in the South. Known as a creative genius and homegrown talent that has made him a hip-hop legend and known worldwide,” the plaque reads, praising Juvenile for his hit records “Bounce for the Juvenile,” “Back That Azz Up” and “Slow Motion,” as well as his 1997 Solja Rags album and the 1999 classic 400 Degreez.

It continues: “As a Son of the City of New Orleans, Juvenile exemplifies the New Orleans’ spirit by bringing people together and inspiring a generation of musicians and fans. Thank you for your contributions to the music industry, entrepreneurship, and the evolution of Hip Hop!”

Juvenile took to Instagram Tuesday night to share a photo of the key and thank Mayor Cantrell for the recognition.

“Thank you to @mayorcantrell and New Orleans city for presenting me with the Key to my city I am truly honored,” he wrote in the caption.