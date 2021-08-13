The song of the summer just got the Bieber treatment.

Nigerian superstar Wizkid dropped a remix to his hit track with Tems, “Essence,” and it features a verse from none other than Justin Bieber.

The two have linked in the past—sort of—when JB shared a remix of Drake’s Wizkid-featuring smash “One Dance” back in 2016, which dropped on OVO Sound Radio that May. Now, Bieber has announced their first legit collab earlier this afternoon on Instagram, leaving a note for his collaborator in the caption.

“Thank u for letting me jump on the song of the summer,” JB wrote.

Without Bieber, the track’s video has already earned an impressive 20 million YouTube views, 34 million Spotify streams, and carried Wizkid’s hit 2020 record Made in Lagos all the way to the hottest season of the year.

Still, a little JB action never hurts. When the Canadian heartthrob hopped on Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito” in 2017, the track went on to tie Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s record for most weeks at No. 1 atop the Billboard Hot 100 with 16 weeks. Of course, that record was eventually shattered by Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,” but it’s safe to say teaming up with a major player in pop is the way to go.

Earlier this year, Complex UK caught up with some key figures in Lagos, Nigeria about what it is that makes it an international hotspot for music fans. You can check that out here, and give Bieber’s latest remix a spin below.