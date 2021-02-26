Just a year after delivering Changes, Justin Bieber has announced his new album, Justice, will be arriving next month.

Available to pre-order today, the new record features the previously singles “Anyone,” “Lonely,” and “Holy” featuring Chance the Rapper. Not much else is known about the record just yet, but fans won’t have to wait much longer to find out more. Justice is due to arrive on March 19 via RBMG/Def Jam Recordings, and Bieber shared a statement detailing the inspiration behind the record on Instagram.

"In a time when there’s so much wrong with this broken planet we all crave healing and justice for humanity," Bieber wrote on social media. "In creating this album my goal is to make music that will provide comfort, to make songs that people can relate to and connect to so they feel less alone. Suffering, injustice and pain can leave people feeling helpless. Music is a great way of reminding each other that we aren’t alone."

He added that while he can’t “simply solve injustice by making music,” he hopes the record will help people “continue to heal.”

Bieber’s last album, Changes, dropped in February, 2020, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The singer had an extensive tour planned around the album, but it was postponed for Summer 2021. The tour is now scheduled to kick off in San Diego on June 2, 2021. Before the arrival of Justice, Biebz will perform at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on March 13.