Justin Bieber has just released the music video for his new song “Hold On.” The video follows Bieber’s announcement that he’s preparing to release his sixth studio album, Justice, on March 19.

Justin’s last album was 2020’s Changes. The project featured appearances from Quavo, Lil Dicky, Travis Scott, Kehlani, Summer Walker, Post Malone, and Clever.

When talking about his upcoming album, Bieber said that his goal going into it was to really connect with his listeners.

“In a time when there’s so much wrong with this broken planet, we all crave healing – and justice – for humanity,” said Bieber. “In creating this album, my goal is to make music that will provide comfort; to make songs that people can relate to, and connect to, so they feel less alone. Suffering, injustice and pain can leave people feeling helpless. Music is a great way of reminding each other that we aren’t alone. Music can be a way to relate to one another and connect with one another. I know that I cannot simply solve injustice by making music, but I do know that if we all do our part by using our gifts to serve this planet, and each other, that we are that much closer to being united. This is me doing a small part. My part. I want to continue the conversation of what justice looks like so we can continue to heal.”

Watch the music video for Justin Bieber’s new song “Hold On” up top and stream the track below.