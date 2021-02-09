The Junebug Challenge is the latest craze to take over social media. Similar to the Buss It Challenge and the Silhouette Challenge, the Junebug originated on TikTok, but the trend eventually made its way to all social media platforms. The challenge calls for participants to dance along to SpotemGottem’s song, “BeatBox.” And it’s so easy, celebrities like Lil Baby, Saweetie, and more are getting involved.

While the Junebug Challenge sounds like another fun way to pass the time, it has also caused some controversy. In early Feb. 2021, rapper Casanova received disciplinary actions at the Westchester County Jail for participating in the challenge during a video visit.

So, how did the Junebug Challenge start, how do you do it, and who is jumping on the trend? We break it down. Here’s what you need to know about the Junebug Challenge.