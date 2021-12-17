“I pop percs to numb all the pain cause it hurts to live/ I gotta take everything and sometimes it hurts to give.”

Juice WRLD delivers those poignant, off-the-dome bars in the opening scene of the newly released Juice WRLD: Into The Abyss documentary on HBO Max, which chronicles the late music superstar in the last two years of his life. After he finishes the freestyle, one of the people in the room rave “that’s hard.” And after his tragic overdose in December 2019, it’s hard to listen to.

The nearly two-hour doc is a holistic glimpse of who Jarad Higgins AKA Juice WRLD was, true to director Tommy Oliver’s stated desire to “[work] very hard to make sure that we see him completely—the good, the bad.” The scoreless, fly-on-the-wall style footage shows a brilliant artist who could slip into a lengthy freestyle on a whim, and an at-times happy-go-lucky 19-year-old doing all the playful things a teenager with unlimited resources would do. But those scenes seem far and few between clips where the vulnerable artist bares the fractured pieces of himself to a network of friends, music peers, and entourage who relate to his pain, and try to help him in their own ways, but were ultimately unable to halt tragedy.

Oliver told the Chicago Sun-Times that the documentary was crafted earlier this year “at the speed of thought,” true to the legendary freestyler’s legacy. The director received a hard drive full of footage from Juice WRLD’s estate, and got the green light from the artist’s mother, who told Billboard the final cut was an “honest” and “respectful” production. The footage was captured by videographers Steve Cannon and Chris Long, the latter of whom later had become Juice’s photographer and personal assistant. Long became so close to the music star that he reflects in the doc about hiding a gun in his camera bag to protect Juice during the plane search where he passed, shrugging and noting, “That’s the point of an entourage.”

Long came out in May and debunked rumors that Juice WRLD overdosed after panicking and swallowing pills because cops were at the airport waiting for his jet. He posted on Instagram, “J did not swallow a bunch of pills because the police where [sic] at the airport. We gave no fucks about them being there. He could have flushed them down the toilet if he cared. J was just hooked bad. The amount he took daily was absurd and he hid how much he really took from mostly everyone.”

The documentary reflects Juice’s heavy drug usage. What’s jarring is how many times his usage is so directly linked to scenes reflecting his musical success. When an entourage member reveals that his young son recites Juice WRLD lyrics, the rapper is pouring up a bottle of lean. Right after legendary radio DJ Big Boi says Juice “got it” after he freestyled on his radio show, the next clip shows Juice’s engineer trying to score points with Juice by letting him know he was the one who put lean in the fridge for him. During a part of the documentary when the team is celebrating selling “600,000 in eight hours” (presumably merch units), a visibly sluggish Juice notes that his “perc hit” in the midst of a photo shoot. Then he takes another half of a pill. Producer DJ Scheme expresses in the doc that Juice told him that he felt “detached” from his fame, and these scenes show him sadly disengaged from moments he probably dreamed of as a rap aspirant.