John Mayer’s Sob Rock era begins today with the release of the new single “Last Train Home,” which some fans might remember from its TikTok tease earlier this year.

In recent weeks, the Grammy winner has been slowly ushering in the Sob Rock festivities by rolling out a new website and sharing a number of tongue-in-cheek descriptions for what the “sob rock” genre is. Rock of the sob variety—per Mayer—is “I miss you rock,” “relaxed fit rock,” “70-degrees rock,” and “retweet rock.”

Stream “Last Train Home” below via Spotify. The new single is also available on Apple Music, Tidal, etc.

Sob Rock, meanwhile, will be out on July 16. The album marks Mayer’s eighth full-length studio release and is his first new album since 2017’s The Search for Everything, a concept album featuring the singles “Love on the Weekend” and “In the Blood.”

In May, Mayer again linked up with Dave Chappelle for a run of shows in Ohio. The reteaming of the two frequent collaborators was commemorated with what Mayer called a “micro-nano merch drop” in partnership with Elijah Funk.

Starting in August, Mayer will be back out on the road as part of Dead & Company. The group’s tour kicks on Aug. 16 in Raleigh, North Carolina and wraps with a three-night stint at the Hollywood Bowl in October.