Joell Ortiz has dropped off his latest solo album Autograph.

The project includes previously released single “OG,” and appearances and production from Sheek Louch, CyHi The Prynce, KXNG Crooked, Salaam Remi, Apollo Brown, The Heatmakerz, Namir Blade, and more.

“My creative process is pretty simple. I write to the music that moves me and speak my truth. That’s never wavered. Once I feel like I got all of my thoughts out, I put the pen down and listen to everything in its entirety. That’s usually where I figure out things like title and artwork,” the Slaughterhouse rapper said in a press release.

He continued, “After listening to this body of work, I realized that I shared a lot of personal feelings, stories, and ideas. Everything is authentic. This is signature me. Hence, the title. Autograph is an album from me to you. The old me, the current me, all of me.”

Ortiz’s latest offering follows his 2019 solo album Monday and his 2020 collaborative project with KXNG Crooked, H.A.R.D.

Stream Autograph below via Spotify.