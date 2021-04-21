Jhené Aiko is celebrating 4/20 by sharing the video for her Chilombo track “Tryna Smoke.”

The visuals, which were directed by Eyes, also feature a cameo from Big Sean.

Aiko dropped Chilombo back on March 6, 2020. The album debuted at the No. 2 spot on the Billboard 200 by moving 152,000 album-equivalent units in its first week and went on to get nominated for Album of the Year and Best Progressive R&B Album​​​​​​​ at the Grammys. Her track “Lightning & Thunder” featuring John Legend was also nominated for Best R&B Performance. In January of 2021 the album was certified platinum by the RIAA.

In other news, Aiko’s debut mixtape Sailing Soul(s) was uploaded to streaming services for the first time back in March. The project was made available on its 10-year anniversary.

