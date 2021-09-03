After a year of anticipation, Jhay Cortez has finally released his sophomore effort Timelezz, with features from Skrillex, Anuel AA, Myke Towers, and more.

The Puerto Rican singer’s sophomore release came as the hype surrounding the project reached an all-time high. Cortez’s debut album Famouz established the young reggaeton crooner as a powerful solo act back in 2019, and remained on the Hot Latin Albums Billboard chart for over 70 weeks, eventually going platinum three times. What followed was a year and a half of silence, minus a few loose singles and a massive collab with Bad Bunny on “Dákiti.” With fans growing excited to see what the young singer was going to bring next, Jhay finally confirmed the release of the Famouz follow-up in a new trailer last week.

“I’m glad that I feel comfortable and secure enough that I’m giving them a great body of work and great experience no matter the time I took,” Cortez told Complex. “Timelezz is everything that inspired me.” The album is heavy with EDM flavors, a vibe Jhay said was completely intentional. “The good thing about the Reggaeton urban scene is that it has a lot of different types of waves, you can get on the wave you want. I love EDM, I love deep house. It was really homework for me mixing these two things and getting them to work.”

The new album also came with an announcement of some live shows, as Jhay will head to Chicago, Miami, New York, and Las Vegas as part of his Timelezz Tour. He will also have a three-night sold-out stint in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Hear the album above, and be sure to check out Jhay Cortez’s exclusive interview with Complex below as well: