Birmingham’s Jaykae has hardly been quiet lately, dropping off guest verses on a fairly regular basis this year, but it’s been a little while since we last had a solo drop from him.

Today, however, he’s back with visuals for his new single, “Chop (Henry The 8th)”, and he’s given it the regal treatment the title calls for. Keeping it a strictly 0121 affair, he’s called on Swifta Beater for the instrumental. Although Jaykae’s just at home on rap or garage instrumentals, this time it’s pure grime with Swifta even throwing in a quick riff from his iconic “Man Don’t Care” production for good measure.

For the video, Wowa takes the director’s chair, seating the Brum MC in his throne while he and his team, dressed in full Tudor garb, plot their path to victory. Press play on the video above and be sure to add “Chop (Henry The 8th)” to your playlists.