Jay-Z was urged by federal officials to delete his emails over hacking concerns, a source told Complex on Wednesday.

According to the source in question, the FBI reached out to Jay-Z at some point to inform him there was an “imminent hack” on his email account. As a precaution, the agency advised the Roc-A-Fella co-founder to delete his emails, per the source. Additional details regarding the hacking concerns weren’t immediately available.

This comes amid coverage of a lawsuit filed against the artist and business leader by Parlux Fragrances. As previously reported, Jay made a court appearance in October in connection with the breach of contract lawsuit, arguing—per Rolling Stone—that he “did a lot” for the launch of a signature scent. In 2020, a judge ruled that Jay-Z had “destroyed evidence” by erasing emails.