Fresh off dropping remixes to Pooh Shiesty’s “Back in Blood” and Spillage Village’s “Baptized,” IDK blessed fans Friday with his latest single, “Shoot My Shot” featuring Offset.

Arriving alongside a video directed by IDK, the T-Minus-produced track finds the pair rapping about the struggles of modern love, with IDK referencing a handful of rappers in his opening verse—including the ex-girlfriend of Offset’s Migos groupmate Quavo. “My type, my type, like Saweetie, my type/Like Biggie, if the head right, I’m there all night/Like Yeezy, when I see it, I’ma hit it on sight/Like Kendrick Lamar, we gon’ be alright.”

“Shoot My Shot” is the second offering from IDK this year, following last month’s “Just Like Martin.” Both songs are expected to appear on the 28-year-old Maryland rapper’s upcoming second studio album, USEE4YOURSELF, the official follow-up to his 2019 major label debut, Is He Real?.

Since the release of Is He Real? in September 2019, IDK has stayed busy with several new offerings. After dropping IDK & Friends 2, the soundtrack to Kevin Durant’s Showtime documentary Basketball County: In the Water, last June, the Maryland rapper continued his hot streak with one-off singles “2 Cents,” the Lil Yachty-assisted “King Alfred,” and “Cereal” featuring J.I.D and Kenny Mason.

While we wait on his forthcoming USEE4YOURSELF album, you can check out the video for “Shoot My Shot” above and stream the track now on all major platforms.